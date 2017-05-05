Brexit Secretary accuses EC of bullying

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Davis: European Commission 'trying to bully the British people'
Speaking on BBC Question Time, Mr Davis criticised the negative stories about Brexit negotiations.
-
05 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-39815868/david-davis-european-commission-trying-to-bully-the-british-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window