Nigel Farage: I'm separated, I'm skint
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and journalist and author Rachel Johnson were sent on a election first date by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
Mr Farage said that his work as a prominent Brexit campaigner has taken a toll on his personal life.
Read their reactions to the date, and see more clips, here.
And read about Wednesday's election blind date - with Made in Chelsea star Toff and food blogger Jack Monroe - here.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.
30 May 2017
