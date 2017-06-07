Election Blind Dates: Gina Miller and Godfrey Bloom

Media player
Gina Miller and Godfrey Bloom get heated over salmon sarnies
Businesswoman Gina Miller - the woman who took the government to court over Article 50 and won - and former UKIP MEP Godfrey Bloom were sent on an election blind date by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
But did they get on?
07 Jun 2017
