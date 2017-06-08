One of the London Bridge attackers, Khuram Butt, used to visit the Ummah gym - referred to by members as the "halal" gym in Barking, east London.

The World at One's reporter Manveen Rana first spoke to the receptionist who, having previously denied meeting Butt, said "he was quite a kind person... he didn't look like one of those extremists".

One regular gym-goer also said: "In the gym there's a lot of big, scary guys and then there's him just there in the corner, humble, quiet, small."