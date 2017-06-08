The moment exit poll is announced
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2017: The moment exit poll is announced

The Conservatives are the largest party but with no overall majority at this stage, according to the general election exit poll. The BBC's David Dimbleby announced the results of the exit poll at 22:00 BST, once the voting had closed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jun 2017