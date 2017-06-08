Media player
Election 2017: The moment exit poll is announced
The Conservatives are the largest party but with no overall majority at this stage, according to the general election exit poll. The BBC's David Dimbleby announced the results of the exit poll at 22:00 BST, once the voting had closed.
08 Jun 2017
