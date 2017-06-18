Hammond: Grenfell cladding was banned in UK
Chancellor Philip Hammond says Grenfell cladding was banned in UK

Questions have been asked about why the Grenfell Tower fire spread so quickly, with some suggesting new cladding fitted during a recent refurbishment could have been to blame.

Chancellor Philip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr that a criminal investigation would examine whether building regulations had been breached when the block was renovated.

