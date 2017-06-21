Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn hails Labour election gains
Jeremy Corbyn highlighted his party's general election gains in his response to the Queen's Speech.
The Labour leader said voters had delivered an "unequivocal message that austerity must be brought to an end".
-
21 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window