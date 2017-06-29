Grenfell judge 'must act quickly'

Video

A former Lord Chancellor has called on the judge who is to the lead the inquiry in to the Grenfell Tower tragedy "to act quickly" and produce an interim report "within months".

Lord Falconer, who knows the retired Appeal Court judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick who has been appointed to the job, told Radio 4's The World at One he is good choice but he has to "very quickly identify, after proper hearings, what was the cause of the fire and who is to blame".