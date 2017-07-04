Grenfell: A technocrat is not what we need
Kensington MP wants Grenfell inquiry judge to stand down

The judge heading the Grenfell Tower inquiry has been urged to stand down by the MP for Kensington, who says those affected need "somebody we can trust".

Emma Dent Coad told the Today programme a "technocrat" was not what the inquiry needed and that residents needed someone "with a human face".

