Andrea Leadsom's Jane Austen slip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Andrea Leadsom slips up and calls Jane Austen 'living author'

The leader of the House of Commons has provoked laughter by accidentally referring to Jane Austen as "one of our greatest living authors".

Andrea Leadsom was welcoming a new plastic £10 note featuring a portrait of the author, who died 200 years ago.

  • 20 Jul 2017