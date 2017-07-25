Boris Johnson talks wildlife and obesity in New Zealand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson talks wildlife and obesity in New Zealand

Boris Johnson jokes that the kereru, a species of pigeon native to New Zealand, could front an anti-obesity campaign after learning it eats so many berries that it is unable to fly and bursts.

The foreign secretary made the off-the-cuff remarks during a visit to the Zealandia eco-sanctuary near Wellington, on the final day of his trip to the country.

His guide, New Zealand conservation minister Maggie Barry, was clearly amused, suggesting it could be a way of weaning people off popcorn.

On his tour, Mr Johnson also encountered the takahe - which was declared extinct for 50 years before being rediscovered - and the New Zealand shag.

  • 25 Jul 2017