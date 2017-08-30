Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit and Japan
Prime Minister Theresa May was asked about the UK's post-Brexit relationship with Japan in an interview with the BBC's Ben Wright as she began a trip to the country.
-
30 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window