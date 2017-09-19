Boris Johnson article 'irrelevant nuisance' says Kenneth Clarke
Kenneth Clarke has called Boris Johnson's Brexit article an "irrelevant nuisance".
The Conservative MP was damning in his criticism of the foreign secretary's intervention telling the Today programme that "jumping off a cliff and spreading your arms, you'll find you're flying up to the blue yonder" is not a policy.
If Theresa May wasn't so weak Boris would have been sacked, he argued.
