Has Jon Ashworth changed his mind on PFI?
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell announced on Monday that Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contracts would be brought "in-house" if Labour won power.

But shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said it was something that would "take time" and would not happen "overnight".

Mishal Husain asked Mr Ashworth on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about when exactly he changed his mind on PFI.

  • 26 Sep 2017
