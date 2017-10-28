Media player
Michael Gove makes Harvey Weinstein 'joke'
The environment secretary compared appearing on the Today programme to encountering Harvey Weinstein.
Mr Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment by a number of actresses and employees.
Mr Gove later apologised for the comment.
28 Oct 2017
