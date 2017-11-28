Should UK appoint Arctic ambassador?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

SNP's Douglas Chapman on environment, energy and economic issues

Britain should have an Arctic ambassador to cover environment, energy and economic issues, an SNP MP says.

Douglas Chapman has secured a Parliamentary debate on Wednesday morning calling for the UK to appoint a representative for the largely uninhabited area around the North Pole, and he explained why to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn.

  • 28 Nov 2017
Go to next video: Is Russia's Arctic presence 'aggressive?'