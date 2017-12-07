Johnson on terror: 'We can beat this plague'

Media player
Boris Johnson delivers speech on global terrorism
The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has laid out his thoughts on Britain's role in the fight against global terrorism.
In a speech at the Foreign Office in London, he said that the UK must play a part in diplomatic efforts to find solutions to conflict.
07 Dec 2017
