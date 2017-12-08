Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit talks: Tusk says hardest negotiations are ahead
The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has said more clarity is needed in how Britain sees its future relationship with the EU.
-
08 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-42276580/brexit-talks-tusk-says-hardest-negotiations-are-aheadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window