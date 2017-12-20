Will PM's goose be called Michael or Boris?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Efford asks May about naming her Christmas goose
The prime minister was asked if she would be naming her Christmas goose after Boris Johnson or Michael Gove, by Labour MP Clive Efford who was given a rare ripple of applause in the Commons.
But after an intervention from the Speaker, Theresa May did not quite answer, except to say she would not be naming it after the leader of the opposition.
-
20 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-42430163/pmqs-efford-asks-may-about-naming-her-christmas-gooseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window