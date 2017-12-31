Jeremy Corbyn shares new year message

Media player
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gives new year message
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is "staking out the new centre ground in British politics" in his new year message.
31 Dec 2017
