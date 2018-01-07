Media player
Theresa May: 'Trump is coming to the UK'
Donald Trump will be coming to the UK on a state visit, the prime minster has confirmed.
Theresa May was questioned about the US president's trip on the Andrew Marr show.
When asked whether she thought Mr Trump was "child or stable genius" - referencing Tweets sent by the president this week, she said: "[He is] taking decisions on what he believes is in the best interest of the United States."
07 Jan 2018
