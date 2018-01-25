Media player
Donald Trump: US and UK are joined at the hip
Donald Trump and Theresa May held a brief press conference after they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The US president said he and the UK prime minister were "on the same wavelength in every respect".
25 Jan 2018
