May: Labour plans would bankrupt Britain

PMQs: Corbyn and May on police cuts and Labour's economic plans
The prime minister was challenged about "relentless cuts" to police, probation services and social services which has left the country "less safe" by the Labour leader.
Theresa May said the opposition's economic plans would "bankrupt Britain" and leave the police with less money.
07 Feb 2018
