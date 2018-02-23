Political heroes: Cable on Roy Jenkins
Sir Vince Cable tells the BBC's Daily Politics that Lord Jenkins was a "genuinely great figure in post-war British politics".

The Lib Dem leader says his political hero helped sweep away the old-fashioned culture embodied by broadcasting standards campaigner Mary Whitehouse and his decision to break away and form the SDP ultimately helped transform the Labour Party and British politics.

