Political heroes: Cable on Roy Jenkins

Political heroes: Sir Vince Cable on Roy Jenkins
Sir Vince Cable tells the BBC's Daily Politics that Lord Jenkins was a "genuinely great figure in post-war British politics".
The Lib Dem leader says his political hero helped sweep away the old-fashioned culture embodied by broadcasting standards campaigner Mary Whitehouse and his decision to break away and form the SDP ultimately helped transform the Labour Party and British politics.
23 Feb 2018
