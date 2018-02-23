An MP representing an English seat wants the UK Parliament to vote on allowing equal marriage in Northern Ireland, arguing that power rests with Westminster because there has been no power-sharing executive at Stormont since January 2017.

Conor McGinn said his 10-minute rule bill would test the mood of MPs and said "people can't wait for their basic rights any longer".

But in a Daily Politics debate, the Daily Telegraph's Tim Stanley spoke about a "petition of concern" which could block the "provocative act" by the Labour MP as he looked back on a previous vote on the issue.

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account