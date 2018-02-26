Corbyn sets out customs union plan
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has set out more detail of Labour's position on the UK's post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

He said that Labour wanted the UK to be in a permanent customs union with the EU, and says Brexit "is what we make of it together - the priorities and choices we make during negotiations".

