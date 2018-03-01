Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Bill Cash: EU trying to create 'Constitutional crisis in the UK'
Speaking on Newsnight, veteran Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash argues there are "technical ways" of managing the Irish border. He accuses the EU of trying to create a "constitutional crisis" for the UK.
-
01 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43236278/sir-bill-cash-eu-trying-to-create-constitutional-crisis-in-the-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window