EU trying to create 'Constitutional crisis'
Sir Bill Cash: EU trying to create 'Constitutional crisis in the UK'

Speaking on Newsnight, veteran Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash argues there are "technical ways" of managing the Irish border. He accuses the EU of trying to create a "constitutional crisis" for the UK.

  • 01 Mar 2018
