Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emily Commander: 'I regret making the complaint'
A serving clerk of the House of Commons says MPs cannot be allowed to have a role in disciplining MPs for bullying.
Emily Commander triggered a formal investigation into an MP's conduct in 2012 - the only clerk to ever do so.
She raised a complaint against Paul Farrelly MP for bullying in 2012. Mr Farrelly has denied the allegations.
23 Mar 2018
