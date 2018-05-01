Media player
Hodge: Tax transparency measures 'morally right'
Dame Margaret Hodge says her tax transparency amendment will implement what David Cameron previously promised.
The MP for Barking and Dagenham told the BBC's Daily Politics the argument in favour of ownership registers being published by British overseas territories is "morally right".
01 May 2018
