Hunt: 270 women could have had 'lives shortened'

Hundreds of women may have died prematurely because they were not sent invitations to a final routine breast cancer screening, the health secretary has told the House of Commons.

Jeremy Hunt said the best estimates showed "there may be between 135 and 270 women who had their lives shortened as a result” of IT problems which date back to 2009.

  02 May 2018
