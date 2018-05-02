Ex-home secretary's first PMQs as backbencher
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Rudd and May on threats to UK security

In the first PMQs session since resigning as home secretary, Amber Rudd asks the prime minister about the work of counter terrorist and emergency services in keeping the UK safe from terrorists.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 02 May 2018
