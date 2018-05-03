What time will we know election results?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Local elections 2018: Timing of some council results

Polling stations are open until 22:00 BST on Thursday for voting in local elections across England, and in the West Tyrone by-election for a new MP.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka has a guide to the timings of some of the key results, which will come in overnight on Thursday and through Friday.

Timings of BBC TV election programmes on Thursday and Friday

  • 03 May 2018