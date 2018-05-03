Autism: Disability or neurological difference?

Video

The idea behind Neurodiversity is that conditions such as autism should be seen not as disabilities, but as perfectly normal neurological differences between people.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price met London Philharmonic Orchestra cellist Elisabeth Wiklander, who was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at the age of 26, and says it is not a disability.

