Perry accuses McDonnell of 'failing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local elections 2018: Claire Perry accuses John McDonnell of 'failing'
Business minister clashes with the shadow chancellor as he predicts a 'good night for Labour' despite the party failing to take targets such as Swindon, Amber Valley and Walsall.
Local election results are being declared across England as counting continues up and down the country.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43998696/local-elections-2018-claire-perry-accuses-john-mcdonnell-of-failingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window