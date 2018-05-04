Elected as councillor aged 19
Reading elects one of the youngest councillors in UK

Reading has elected one of the youngest councillors in the country after Ellie Emberson, aged just 19, won a seat for the Labour party.

Emberson is the youngest woman ever to be elected to Reading Borough Council.

Teen councillor to bring 'new blood'

  • 04 May 2018
