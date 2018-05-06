Did Javid really do the 'power pose'?

Media player
Did Sajid Javid really do the 'power pose'?
Sajid Javid made headlines with his "power pose" after being appointed home secretary last week - following a recent tradition among Conservative heavyweights.
But did he really pose at all? The BBC's Sunday Politics investigated.
06 May 2018
