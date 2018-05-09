Clarke v Johnson on 'unswerving loyalty'
Ken Clarke and Boris Johnson trade 'unswerving loyalty' barbs

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson insisted he was in step with government policy on the post-Brexit customs deal - because the policy was yet to be decided.

Mr Johnson was responding to tongue-in-cheek praise from ex-cabinet minister Ken Clarke about Mr Johnson's "unswerving loyalty" to the official UK policy on the Iran nuclear deal.

Their exchanges came during a statement on Iran, the day after Mr Johnson described as "crazy" one of the government's preferred options for a post-Brexit customs deal.

