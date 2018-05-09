Corbyn: These negotiations are in a shambles

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on trade bill and customs bill
Jeremy Corbyn said Theresa May has had 23 months to get ready for the trade bill and customs bill and asked her when MPs will get to debate them.
The prime minister said the government would get the "best deal for the UK when we leave the EU".
Podcast: Prime Minister’s Questions with Andrew Neil
