Could Brexit really affect sat navs?

Video

The UK has played a key role in an EU satellite-navigation system set up to give Europe its own network - independent of the US' GPS - to help finance, telecommunications, utilities, and to support the emergency services and the military.

Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson looks at how the EU is threatening to limit UK access to secretive information after Brexit, and now Britain is talking of setting up its own system.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter