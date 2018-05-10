Hennessy on the flags of history

Video

Historian Peter Hennessy, born in 1947, looks back to whether children born into a world recently devastated by World War II were perhaps the luckiest generation in British history.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics, he examines defining a generation by the "flags it flew under” as he looks ahead to the “strange death of European Britain”.

