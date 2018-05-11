Is Brexit driving us round the bend?
Brexit debate: Peter Bone and Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

After columnist Matthew Parris claimed this "ridiculous Brexit thing" was spoiling his summer and his life, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from MP Peter Bone, and columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

They take opposing views on the UK leaving the EU and what the result and negotiations are doing for their health.

