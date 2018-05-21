Davidson 'hurt and angry' about Windrush
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg she felt "hurt" and "anger" as the Windrush scandal unfolded.

On broader immigration policy she said: "We need to do it in a way that is open and that is positive and is in a kind of non-judgemental way and sometimes in the past it's been far too judgemental."

  • 21 May 2018