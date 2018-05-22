Abortion debate: Rees-Mogg v Swinson

Media player
Abortion debate: Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jo Swinson
Ahead of the Republic of Ireland referendum vote on its abortion laws, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson and Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
22 May 2018
