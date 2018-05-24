Media player
Small NHS funding rise would be 'disastrous'
Health committee chair Sarah Wollaston says a funding increase of 3% will "not be high enough" to protect the NHS in the future.
She was speaking after a warning from two think tanks that spending is going to have to rise very substantially on the NHS and that extra tax could be the only way to pay for it.
