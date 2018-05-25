What are those GDPR e-mails about?

Video

Many people have received dozens of emails this week asking for permission to be able to use their data, to comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.

The EU's new data laws are effective from Friday, and they also cover politicians and political parties in how they collect and use information.

The Daily Politics heard from the campaign group 38 Degrees to see what GDPR means for its future campaigns.

