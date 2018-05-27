The MP tried for conspiracy to murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Thorpe: The true story of A Very English Scandal
The shocking scandal of Jeremy Thorpe, the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy and incitement to murder, is the focus of a new BBC drama starring Hugh Grant.
BBC Rewind looks at the downfall of the former Liberal leader.
-
27 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44259959/jeremy-thorpe-the-true-story-of-a-very-english-scandalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window