Rees-Mogg: May 'crucial' to Brexit
Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg tells the BBC's Andrew Marr show speculation he wants to replace Theresa May as prime minister is "ridiculous".

The Tory MP says Mrs May is "crucial" to delivering Brexit and she has his "full support".

  • 27 May 2018