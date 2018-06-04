What will MI5 data sharing achieve?
MI5 data sharing will help track 'extremist thought'

Plans to share MI5 data will help keep track of those at risk of extremism, the Chair of the Local Government Association's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Cllr Simon Blackburn has said.

The councillor told the Today programme that there was "a case for data sharing" and any "new burden" on local authorities must be fully funded.

