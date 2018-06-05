Expanding Gatwick 'far cheaper, less polluting'
Former transport secretary, Justine Greening, told Today that expanding Gatwick airport would be "far cheaper, far less polluting".

She added that regional airports should have better connections and the UK is in need of an urgent "airport strategy".

