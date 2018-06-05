Grayling on Heathrow: It is time for action

Media player
Heathrow expansion: Grayling says it is time for action
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has told MPs that the cabinet had agreed on plans for Heathrow expansion, saying that "the time for action is now".
Mr Grayling said the expansion would have benefits beyond London. MPs will get to vote on the plan within the next month.
Read more: Cabinet approves new Heathrow runway
05 Jun 2018
